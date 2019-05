May 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy group Fonterra on Monday confirmed the sale of its Tip Top ice cream business to ice cream maker Froneri for NZ$380 million ($250.34 million).

The sale represents a gain of about NZ$100 million above book value, which would have a positive 6 cents-per-share impact on earnings, Fonterra said in a statement. ($1 = 1.5179 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)