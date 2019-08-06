UPDATE 1-No buyers in sight, NZ's Fonterra to begin trimming stake in China's Beingmate

(Adds CEO quotes, company details)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group said on Wednesday that it intends to reduce its stake in China’s Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co, as it was unable to find a buyer for its entire holding.

Fonterra, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, has an 18.8% stake in Beingmate, a Chinese infant formula maker.

Representatives of Beingmate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This started with a strategic review of our relationship with Beingmate, which has been disappointing,” Fonterra Chief Executive Officer Miles Hurrell said.

“We have talked to a number of parties regarding the potential sale of our entire stake in Beingmate, but so far have been unsuccessful in finding a buyer,” Hurrell said.

So instead, Fonterra was now considering selling a part of its holding. The company would have to adhere to certain market rules under the Shenzhen Stock Exchange to reduce its stake over a period of time.

Shares of Fonterra Co-operative Group were trading 0.3% higher after the announcement, against the benchmark’s 0.8% gain.

In 2015, Fonterra had snapped up a near 20% stake in the company as it sought to boost its presence in China’s branded dairy industry.

However, in September last year, Fonterra posted its first annual loss as higher milk prices put pressure on earnings, adding to a $280.54 million writedown on its stake in Beingmate in the first half of the year.

Fonterra’s review had most recently led to the decision to unwind its Darnum joint venture with Beingmate in December last year, the company said. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)