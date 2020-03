March 5 (Reuters) - Dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd Chairman John Monaghan has confirmed he will retire as a director of the co-operative in November.

Last September, Monaghan had said he was due to retire by rotation when his current three-year term ends at the 2020 annual meeting in November.

Fonterra said the board’s current plan was to announce a chair-elect by no later than August this year.