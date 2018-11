Nov 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand milk producer Fonterra said on Tuesday Lukas Paravicini, the chief operating officer of its consumer and foodservice business, has resigned.

Paravicini was set to leave the company in January next year, Fonterra said in a statement. He and his family plan to return to Europe, it said. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Tait)