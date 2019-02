Feb 28 (Reuters) - Fonterra on Thursday cut its annual earnings outlook, with challenging weather conditions also forcing the diary giant to not pay an interim dividend.

Fonterra sees full year earnings per share between 15-25 New Zealand cents per share, it said in a statement.

The company also increased its 2018/19 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZ$6.30-NZ$6.60 per kgMS (kg of milk solids), up from NZ$6.00-NZ$6.30 per kgMS.