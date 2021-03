March 5 (Reuters) - Fonterra on Friday raised its 2020/21 farmgate milk price range outlook for the second time in over a month on consistent strong demand for New Zealand dairy.

The dairy producer lifted its 2020/21 farmgate milk price forecast range to NZ$$7.30-NZ$7.90 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS), from NZ$6.90-NZ$7.50 per kgMS. (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)