May 23 (Reuters) - Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy producer, on Thursday cut its annual earnings guidance, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in key markets as well as weakness in its Australian business.

The company now expects earnings per share for fiscal 2019 in the range of 10-15 New Zealand cents, lower than its earlier guidance of 15-25 New Zealand cents. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)