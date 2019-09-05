New Zealand's Fonterra delays annual results to later in September

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Fonterra on Friday said it would delay next week’s scheduled annual results announcement to sometime before the month’s end, but maintained that it would report a loss.

The world’s biggest dairy exporter was set to report results on Sept. 12, but said in a statement that it will report no later than Sept. 30.

It maintained a full-year loss forecast of as much as NZ$675 million, which would be its worst-ever annual loss.