Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 5, 2019

New Zealand's Fonterra delays annual results to later in September

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Fonterra on Friday said it would delay next week’s scheduled annual results announcement to sometime before the month’s end, but maintained that it would report a loss.

The world’s biggest dairy exporter was set to report results on Sept. 12, but said in a statement that it will report no later than Sept. 30.

It maintained a full-year loss forecast of as much as NZ$675 million, which would be its worst-ever annual loss. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

