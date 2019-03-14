Consumer Goods and Retail
March 14, 2019 / 7:53 PM / in an hour

NZ's Fonterra cuts 2018/2019 milk collection guidance

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Dairy giant Fonterra on Friday cut its milk collection outlook for 2018/2019 for the second time this year, due to extreme dry weather in New Zealand affecting milk supply.

Fonterra reduced its forecast milk collection for 2018/2019 season to 1,510 million kg of milk solids (kgms), the company said in a statement.

In February, the Co-Operative had cut its forecast milk collections to 1,530 million kgMS from 1,550 million kgMS. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below