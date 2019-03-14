NZ's Fonterra cuts 2018/2019 milk collection guidance

March 15 (Reuters) - Dairy giant Fonterra on Friday cut its milk collection outlook for 2018/2019 for the second time this year, due to extreme dry weather in New Zealand affecting milk supply.

Fonterra reduced its forecast milk collection for 2018/2019 season to 1,510 million kg of milk solids (kgms), the company said in a statement.

In February, the Co-Operative had cut its forecast milk collections to 1,530 million kgMS from 1,550 million kgMS. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru Editing by Alexandra Hudson)