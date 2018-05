May 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy major Fonterra Co-operative Group on Wednesday raised its 2017/18 forecast Farmgate Milk Price by 3.1 percent to NZ$6.75 ($4.68) per kgMS.

The firm trimmed its full-year forecast normalised earnings per share guidance range down to 25-30 New Zealand cents per share and cut its full year forecast dividend range down to 15-20 New Zealand cents per share.