August 11, 2019

NZ's Fonterra to report bigger annual loss, not pay dividend

Aug 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, on Monday said it would not pay a dividend for fiscal 2019 and would report a wider annual loss due to a reduction in the value of its assets.

The dairy firm said it expects to report a statutory loss of NZ$590 million to NZ$675 million ($381.49 million to $436.46 million) for the 12 months ended July 31, compared to a loss of NZ$196 million a year earlier. ($1 = 1.5466 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru Editing by Bill Rigby)

