UPDATE 1-NZ's Fonterra raises 2017-18 farmgate milk price forecast

May 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy major Fonterra Co-operative Group on Wednesday raised its farmgate milk price forecast for the current season by 3.1 percent, buttressed by strong demand especially from China.

The farmgate milk price forecast for the 2017-18 season was raised to NZ$6.75 ($4.68) per kgMS (kilogram of milk solids).

The firm said the opening farmgate milk price forecast for the 2018-19 season was NZ$7 per kgMS, 3.7 percent higher than the current season’s revised estimate.

“Demand is expected to remain strong - especially from China and for butter and AMF (anhydrous milk fat),” said Chairman John Wilson.

Higher milk prices are a boon to farmers who are have endured lower milk prices in 2015 and 2016, but weigh on the company’s earnings, Fonterra said in a statement.

The world’s biggest dairy exporter cut its forecasts for full-year dividend and earnings on Wednesday due to higher sourcing costs.

It trimmed its full-year forecast normalised earnings guidance range to NZ$0.25-0.30 per share.

It also cut its full year forecast dividend range to NZ$0.15-0.20 per share on Wednesday, from NZ$0.25-0.35 per share announced in March.

Fonterra said that it expects its milk collections in New Zealand during the 2018-19 season to be 1.53 billion kgMS.

