(Corrects headline and story throughout to say import, export data are global dairy figures and not Fonterra data)

May 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra said on Friday China’s global dairy import volumes jumped 10.1% in March as the world’s second-largest economy reopens after a coronavirus-induced lockdown.

New Zealand dairy exports dropped 13.6% in March from a year earlier, global dairy data released by Fonterra showed. (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)