April 1 (Reuters) - Dairy giant Fonterra said on Wednesday its New Zealand milk exports in February fell 6.1% due to a decline in demand for butter from Iran and fluid milk products from China.

The company also said it was boosting its high-grade ethanol production to help sanitizer manufacturers cope with a surge in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)