May 1 (Reuters) - The world’s top dairy exporter, New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, said on Tuesday that milk production in its home market fell 1 percent in March, a respite for global dairy prices.

The fall in production came despite an improvement in weather conditions, the dairy exporter said in a statement. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)