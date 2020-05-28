UPDATE 1-Fonterra's China dairy imports jump in March as lockdowns ease

(Adds details on milk collection, milk exports, background)

May 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra said on Friday its China dairy import volumes climbed 10.1% in March, after two consecutive months of declines, as the world’s second-largest economy reopens after coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

The jump in China dairy imports, however, may not be sustained as the inventory levels are rebuilt, Fonterra said.

The world’s largest dairy exporter also reported a 13.6% drop in domestic milk exports, dragged down by lower demand from Thailand, China and Saudi Arabia.

Its domestic milk collection for April fell 2.6% due to prolonged drought conditions, while its Australia milk production rose 7.1% in March, helped by favorable weather.

Dairy companies including Fonterra and its smaller peer Synlait Milk have cut the price they pay farmers for milk for the upcoming season as virus-driven restrictions hammer demand. (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)