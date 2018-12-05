Basic Materials
December 5, 2018 / 7:50 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

CORRECTED-NZ's Fonterra further lowers Farmgate Milk price forecast

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say supply outweighs demand, not demand outweighs supply)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited said it had further lowered its 2018-2019 guidance for its Farmgate Milk price as global supply continued to outweigh demand.

The world’s largest dairy exporter said it would pay its dairy farmers NZ$6.00 to NZ$6.30, down from the prior NZ$6.25 to NZ$6.50 per kgMS (kg of milk solids) range set in October.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
