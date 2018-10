(Refiles to fix dateline)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Fonterra Group Ltd said on Wednesday it lowered its 2018-2019 guidance for its Farmgate Milk price due to a glut in global milk supply.

The world’s largest dairy exporter lowered the price for farmgate milk to a range of NZ$6.25 to NZ$6.50 per kgMS from the prior NZ$6.75 per kgMS. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)