UPDATE 1-NZ's Fonterra cuts milk price target, forecast

Aug 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy exporter, on Friday cut its earnings guidance and slightly lowered the forecast milk payout price as it struggles with tight local supply and a competitive global processing sector

The co-operative said in a statement it had revised downward 2017/18 forecast farmgate milk price by 5 cents over its earlier forecast of NZ$6.75 per kg of milk solids.

Fonterra added that higher milk prices had put pressure on its earnings and said its full-year normalised earnings will be at or slightly below its previously announced guidance range of 25 to 30 cents per share.

“You never want to have to reduce the milk price at the season’s end, but it is the right thing to do and $6.70 remains a strong milk price,” Chairman John Monaghan said.

Full-year dividend will be just the 10 cents already paid in April, the company said.

