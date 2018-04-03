Fonterra reports 2 pct fall in NZ milk output in Feb

April 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd said on Tuesday their milk production in its home market in February dropped due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Production volumes in New Zealand slipped 2 percent in February as pasture quality was affected by “difficult weather conditions”, the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Fonterra’s Australia milk production rose 2 percent in February as weather conditions, especially in South East Australia, were favourable. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)