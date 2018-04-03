FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
April 3, 2018 / 4:15 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Fonterra reports 2 pct fall in NZ milk output in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd said on Tuesday their milk production in its home market in February dropped due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Production volumes in New Zealand slipped 2 percent in February as pasture quality was affected by “difficult weather conditions”, the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Fonterra’s Australia milk production rose 2 percent in February as weather conditions, especially in South East Australia, were favourable. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.