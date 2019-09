Sept 30 (Reuters) - Fonterra on Monday said milk production in August in New Zealand rose marginally, amid slightly higher rainfall and better pasture cover.

New Zealand milk production rose 0.8% in August from a year ago, the dairy company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Australia milk production dropped 8.4% in July compared to the same period last year. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)