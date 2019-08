Aug 1 (Reuters) - Dairy group Fonterra on Thursday said milk production in June climbed 13.9% year-on-year in New Zealand, as weather conditions improved collection in the current season.

New Zealand milk collection rose 8% from a year ago in June, the first month of the 2019/20 season, the company said.

Australian milk production declined 13.6% in May due to reduced herd sizes and high input costs.