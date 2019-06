June 26 (Reuters) - Dairy group Fonterra said on Wednesday that milk production in New Zealand fell marginally in May from a year ago as better weather conditions made collection easier.

May production in New Zealand fell 0.1%, while Australian milk output dropped 13.7% in April from a year earlier due to high input costs, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)