Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dairy giant Fonterra on Thursday said total New Zealand milk production rose 4 percent in December from the same month a year earlier due to favourable weather conditions.

Australian milk production decreased 6 percent in October from a year earlier owing to drought, high input costs and increased cow cull rates, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)