Oct 31 (Reuters) - Milk producer Fonterra said on Wednesday its New Zealand milk production rose 6 percent in September from a year earlier due to favourable weather conditions.

The company’s Australian milk production fell 4 percent in August from a year earlier due to higher farm costs and drought across parts of the country, Fonterra said in a statement. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in BENGALURU; Editing by Tom Hogue)