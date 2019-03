March 29 (Reuters) - Fonterra said on Friday its New Zealand milk production in February was largely flat compared with a year earlier due to dry weather across the region.

Australian milk production plunged 11 percent in January as sustained drought conditions in the region led to higher input and farm costs, the milk producer said in a statement to the bourse. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)