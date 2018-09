(Corrects month in second paragraph to July from August)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Milk producer Fonterra, said on Monday its New Zealand milk production rose 5 percent in August from a year earlier due to ideal weather conditions.

The company’s Australian milk production dipped 4 percent in July from to a year earlier on higher farm input costs and drought across parts of the country, Fonterra said in a statement. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru Editing by Eric Meijer)