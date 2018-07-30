FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 9:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Fonterra says New Zealand milk production up 11 pct in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on dairy prices, background)

July 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra said on Tuesday that its total milk production in the region rose 11 percent in June, supported by improved conditions and winter milking.

Global dairy prices have been undercut by increased production, and fell during a fortnightly auction held earlier in the month.

Fonterra logged a 3 percent decrease in New Zealand dairy exports in May. Its Australian milk production increased 3 percent in the month, the company said in a statement.

The milk producer appointed John Monaghan as the co-operative’s new chairman last week, after John Wilson resigned, citing concerns over his health.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Peter Cooney

