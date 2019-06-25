UPDATE 1-Fonterra's Australian milk output falls almost 14% in April, NZ May production flat

(Adds details on production, exports)

June 26 (Reuters) - Fonterra , the world’s biggest dairy exporter, on Wednesday said milk production in Australia fell 13.7% in April from a year earlier, hurt by high costs.

The dairy company said that reduced supplemental feeding, increased cow cull rates and farm exits also hurt its Australia production in April.

In contrast, its May milk production in New Zealand was about flat, falling by 0.1% from a year ago as better weather conditions made collection easier, the company said in a statement.

The group’s dairy exports from New Zealand increased by 13.6%, or 37,100 metric tonnes in April from a year ago, primarily driven by whole milk powder and liquid milk products.

Australia dairy exports also increased, by 5.6%, in April compared to the same period last year.

Fonterra in May cut its annual earnings forecast and said it would close a more than 100-year-old facility in Australia as dry weather and increased costs continued to undermine its operations.