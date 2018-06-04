FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 8:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-New Zealand's Fonterra April milk production up 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context, 9-month results)

June 5 (Reuters) - Fonterra said on Tuesday that its total New Zealand milk production in April rose 3 percent, driven largely by favourable weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Australian milk production in March increased 3 percent on favorable seasonal conditions in Victoria and Tasmania, the company said in a statement.

As a part of its nine-month trading update, the company said it expected capital expenditure for fiscal 2018 to be in the range of NZ$800 million to NZ$850 million ($562.32 million to $597.47 million), in line with 2017.

The company also said its revenue for the nine months to April 30 was NZ$14.8 billion, an increase of 7 percent, while nine-month sales volumes fell 5 percent.

The company had last month trimmed its annual profit and dividend forecasts on higher milk prices.

$1 = 1.4227 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Catherine Evans

