New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra swings to profit in fiscal 2020

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Fonterra logo is seen near the Fonterra Te Rapa plant near Hamilton August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

(Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra FCG.NZ posted an annual profit on Friday after a record loss in the previous year, benefiting from asset sales and a halt in its overseas expansion plans to focus on domestic business.

The dairy exporter’s reported net profit after tax for the year ended July 31 was NZ$659 million ($445.22 million), compared with a loss of NZ$605 million reported last year that was largely driven by asset write-downs.

It declared a final dividend of 5 NZ cents per share.

($1 = 1.4802 New Zealand dollars)

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

