New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra swings to profit in fiscal 2020

(Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra FCG.NZ posted an annual profit on Friday after a record loss in the previous year, benefiting from asset sales and a halt in its overseas expansion plans to focus on domestic business.
The dairy exporter’s reported net profit after tax for the year ended July 31 was NZ$659 million ($445.22 million), compared with a loss of NZ$605 million reported last year that was largely driven by asset write-downs.
It declared a final dividend of 5 NZ cents per share.
($1 = 1.4802 New Zealand dollars)
Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.