September 12, 2018 / 8:43 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

CORRECTED-NZ’s Fonterra posts annual loss as higher costs bite

1 Min Read

(Corrects date in dateline)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The world’s largest dairy exporter Fonterra posted a full year loss on Thursday as higher milk prices put pressure on earnings from its value-added branded products.

The dairy products maker said net loss after tax came in at NZ$196 million ($128.54 million) for the 12 months ended July 31, down from a profit of NZ$745 million a year ago.

Full-year revenue rose 6 percent to NZ$20.4 billion, the company said. ($1 = 1.5249 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)

