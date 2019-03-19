New Zealand dairy company Fonterra swings to first-half profit

March 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, swung to a first-half profit despite earnings pressure from higher milk prices, the company said.

The dairy giant reported net profit of NZ$80 million ($54.8 million) for the six months to Jan. 31, compared with a loss of NZ$348 million a year ago, when it booked a hefty writedown on its stake in Chinese infant formula maker Beingmate.

Revenue for the period fell 1 percent to NZ$9.7 billion. ($1 = 1.4590 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Aditya Soni and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)