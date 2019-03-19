Consumer Goods and Retail
March 19, 2019 / 7:46 PM / in an hour

New Zealand dairy company Fonterra swings to first-half profit

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, swung to a first-half profit despite earnings pressure from higher milk prices, the company said.

The dairy giant reported net profit of NZ$80 million ($54.8 million) for the six months to Jan. 31, compared with a loss of NZ$348 million a year ago, when it booked a hefty writedown on its stake in Chinese infant formula maker Beingmate.

Revenue for the period fell 1 percent to NZ$9.7 billion. ($1 = 1.4590 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Aditya Soni and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below