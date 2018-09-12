UPDATE 1-NZ’s Fonterra posts annual loss as higher costs bite

(Adds CEO comment, context)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The world’s largest dairy exporter Fonterra posted a full year loss on Thursday as higher milk prices put pressure on earnings from its value-added branded products.

The New Zealand dairy products maker said net loss after tax came in at NZ$196 million ($128.54 million) for the 12 months ended July 31, down from a profit of NZ$745 million a year ago.

Full-year revenue rose 6 percent to NZ$20.4 billion, the company said.

“Butter prices didn’t come down as we anticipated, which impacted our sales volumes and margins,” Chief executive Miles Hurrell said.

Fonterra said it expects earnings per share for fiscal 2019 to be in the range of 25 cents to 30 cents per share.

Fonterra has been shifting from its staple milk powder shipments business to selling value-added consumer products like yoghurt and cheese to ride out volatile global dairy prices.

However, higher price earlier in the year led to tighter profit margins in those businesses.

Dairy prices are now easing back off, having fallen at six of the last seven fortnightly auctions as supply from New Zealand, the world’s largest dairy exporter, ramps up.