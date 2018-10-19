NYC food-foam ban survives appeal by Dart, Restaurant Action Alliance

A state appellate court on Thursday upheld New York City’s ban on single-use “food foam” containers, rejecting claims by Dart Container Corp and a restaurant advocacy group that the city acted arbitrarily in imposing the ban.

A five-judge panel of the Appellate Division, First Part held that the city’s sanitation department rationally concluded that single-use food containers made of expanded polystyrene foam cannot be recycled in New York City “in a manner that is environmentally effective and economically feasible.”

