DLA Piper's pro bono teams help global food banks navigate the pandemic

The Ecumenical Hunger Program in East Palo Alto, California, placed boxes of food in the trunks of 400 cars on Nov. 13, marking the beginning of a busy holiday season. The food bank had been doing 250 or so a day since the pandemic hit, which was already three times higher than the daily average pre-pandemic.

Lesia Preston, executive director of EHP, said that normally, holiday demand is four to fives times higher than their average, but during this very not-normal year they’re not sure what to expect. One thing that EHP has been able to rely on, however, is the support of DLA Piper.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2J5m9NM