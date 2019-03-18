Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 18, 2019 / 7:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

JD Sports agrees to buy smaller rival Footasylum

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc agreed to buy smaller rival Footasylum Plc for 90.1 million pounds ($119.63 million), nearly a month after the company raised its stake in the youth footwear and clothes seller to more than 18 percent.

The all-cash offer of 82.5 pence per Footasylum share represents a 77.4 percent premium to Footasylum’s closing price of 46.5 pence on March 15. JD Sports had earlier said that it did not intend to make an offer for the company.

($1 = 0.7532 pounds)

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below