Footasylum sees full-year core earnings at lower end of estimates

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Footasylum Plc said on Tuesday it expects full-year core earnings at the lower end of analysts’ estimates, as the British fashion retailer was hit by lower margins and the company said it plans to start a cost savings plan.

The company, which expects to report 2019 revenue in line with consensus estimates, said UK economic uncertainty and weakening consumer sentiment have led to some of the most difficult trading conditions seen in recent years. (bit.ly/2CWNlss) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)