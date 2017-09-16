FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West Virginia rolls over Delaware State
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 16, 2017 / 8:13 PM / in a month

West Virginia rolls over Delaware State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

West Virginia rolls over Delaware State

Will Grier passed for three touchdowns and Justin Crawford rushed for three as West Virginia rolled to a 59-16 victory over Delaware State on Saturday in a nonconference game at Morgantown. W.Va.

Grier was 19 of 27 passing for 304 yards, and Crawford rushed for 102 yards for the Mountaineers (2-1). Marcus Simms caught two touchdown passes and Gary Jennings registered six receptions for 128 yards to help West Virginia rack up 538 total yards.

Jack McDaniels tossed an 81-yard touchdown pass to running back Nyfease West for the Hornets (0-3). The FCS program finished with 301 yards.

Delaware State trailed 17-10 in the opening quarter before Grier stepped it up a notch and connected with Simms on a 62-yard scoring play.

He followed up with a 28-yard scoring aerial to Ka‘Raun White to boost the Mountaineers’ lead to 21, and he later hit Simms from 16 yards out to make it 38-10 with 6:23 remaining in the half.

Crawford scored on a 9-yard run with 50 seconds left to make it 45-10 at the half.

Martell Pettaway tacked on a 12-yard run to boost the margin to 42 points with 6:46 left in the third quarter. Chris Chugunov’s 2-yard scoring pass to Reggie Roberson Jr. made it 59-10.

West Virginia linebacker Al-Rasheed Benton posted three tackles for losses, including one of the team’s three sacks.

Delaware State showed life in the first 10-plus minutes and took advantage of a blown coverage on the long touchdown play as McDaniels hit a wide-open West, who sped downfield to tie the score at 7.

Crawford’s second rushing touchdown gave the Mountaineers a 17-7 edge before Wisdom Nzidee connected on a 24-yard field goal to cut the Hornets’ deficit to seven.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.