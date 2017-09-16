West Virginia rolls over Delaware State

Will Grier passed for three touchdowns and Justin Crawford rushed for three as West Virginia rolled to a 59-16 victory over Delaware State on Saturday in a nonconference game at Morgantown. W.Va.

Grier was 19 of 27 passing for 304 yards, and Crawford rushed for 102 yards for the Mountaineers (2-1). Marcus Simms caught two touchdown passes and Gary Jennings registered six receptions for 128 yards to help West Virginia rack up 538 total yards.

Jack McDaniels tossed an 81-yard touchdown pass to running back Nyfease West for the Hornets (0-3). The FCS program finished with 301 yards.

Delaware State trailed 17-10 in the opening quarter before Grier stepped it up a notch and connected with Simms on a 62-yard scoring play.

He followed up with a 28-yard scoring aerial to Ka‘Raun White to boost the Mountaineers’ lead to 21, and he later hit Simms from 16 yards out to make it 38-10 with 6:23 remaining in the half.

Crawford scored on a 9-yard run with 50 seconds left to make it 45-10 at the half.

Martell Pettaway tacked on a 12-yard run to boost the margin to 42 points with 6:46 left in the third quarter. Chris Chugunov’s 2-yard scoring pass to Reggie Roberson Jr. made it 59-10.

West Virginia linebacker Al-Rasheed Benton posted three tackles for losses, including one of the team’s three sacks.

Delaware State showed life in the first 10-plus minutes and took advantage of a blown coverage on the long touchdown play as McDaniels hit a wide-open West, who sped downfield to tie the score at 7.

Crawford’s second rushing touchdown gave the Mountaineers a 17-7 edge before Wisdom Nzidee connected on a 24-yard field goal to cut the Hornets’ deficit to seven.