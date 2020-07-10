ACC to decide about fall sports by end of July

The Atlantic Coast Conference will decide by the end of July how — and if — fall sports will proceed, commissioner John Swofford said in a league statement issued Friday afternoon.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators remains the ACC’s top priority,” Swofford said. “As we continue to work on the best possible path forward for the return of competition, we will do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions. Over the last few months, our conference has prepared numerous scenarios related to the fall athletic season.”

In a conference statement on Thursday, the ACC said it was delaying the start of the fall sports season until at least Sept. 1. The move applies to all exhibition and nonconference games in men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.

The first football game involving ACC teams is scheduled for Sept. 2, when North Carolina State is set to visit Louisville.