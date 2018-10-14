Tagovailoa hurt as No. 1 Alabama routs Missouri

Sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 265 yards and three touchdowns before departing with a knee injury as top-ranked Alabama posted a 39-10 victory over Missouri in SEC play on Saturday at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Tagovailoa was injured while scrambling for 9 yards with 11:54 left in the third quarter. He slid at the end of the run and grabbed for the back of his right knee.

Tagovailoa left the field and spent more than 15 minutes inside Alabama’s sideline pop-up tent before emerging. Former starter Jalen Hurts replaced Tagovailoa, and the junior completed 7 of 8 passes for 115 yards as the Crimson Tide (7-0, 4-0 SEC) remained unbeaten.

“Tua is OK. He has the same injury he had before,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a postgame interview on ESPN, referring to a sprained knee that was revealed in the middle of the week. “We just didn’t put him back in the game. Jalen did a nice job.”

Jerry Jeudy caught three passes for 147 yards and a touchdown, and fellow sophomore wideout DeVonta Smith had four receptions for 100 yards and a score before leaving with an apparent hamstring injury. Junior cornerback Saivion Smith intercepted two passes, and senior running back Damien Harris added a rushing score as Alabama (564 total yards) extended its school record to seven straight games of topping 500 yards.

Senior quarterback Drew Lock passed for 142 yards and one touchdown and was intercepted twice for the Tigers (3-3, 0-3), who lost their third straight game. Missouri, which gained just 212 yards, dropped to 0-15 all time against No. 1-ranked teams.

The Crimson Tide started fast as Tagovailoa connected with Jeudy on the post pattern for an 81-yard score on the game’s second offensive play.

Two other first-quarter scoring opportunities resulted in field goals of 30 and 28 yards by redshirt freshman Joseph Bulovas before Lock connected on a 20-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Jalen Knox with two seconds left in the quarter to pull Missouri within 13-10.

Tagovailoa tossed a 2-yard scoring pass to junior tight end Irv Smith Jr. to push the Alabama lead to 10 with 11:36 remaining in the half. Lock lost a fumble on Missouri’s next possession, which led to Tagovailoa throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith with 10:07 to play.

Bulovas drilled a 21-yard field goal with 2:33 left as the Crimson Tide held a 30-10 lead.

Alabama didn’t score in the third quarter until the final play as sophomore nose guard Quinnen Williams sacked Lock in the end zone for a safety. Harris scored on a 2-yard run to make it a 29-point margin with 13:32 left in the contest.

—Field Level Media