No. 1 Tide crush No. 4 Irish to reach CFP final

EditorsNote: adds quotes throughout

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl game logo at midfield during the Rose Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mac Jones threw four touchdown passes, three to DeVonta Smith, as top-ranked Alabama rolled to a 31-14 victory over fourth-ranked Notre Dame on Friday in the College Football Playoff semifinal contest at Arlington, Texas.

The dominating performance in the Rose Bowl pushed the Crimson Tide (12-0) into the CFP title game for the fifth time in the system’s seven seasons. Alabama, which won titles in 2015 and 2017, will face either second-seeded Clemson or third-seeded Ohio State in the title game on Jan. 11.

Jones completed 25 of 30 passes for 297 yards, and fellow Heisman Trophy finalist Smith caught seven passes for 130 yards. Najee Harris added 155 scrimmage yards (125 rushing, 30 receiving), and Jahleel Billingsley caught a touchdown pass for the Crimson Tide.

“It was a great team win,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “The offense did a good job of controlling the tempo of the game. Defensively, we got enough stops to be able to get off the field when we needed to. ... These guys have really earned the opportunity to play in the national championship game, so we’ll see what we can do with it.”

Ian Book rushed for a touchdown and completed 27 of 39 passes for 229 yards and one interception for the Fighting Irish (10-2). Kyren Williams rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown for Notre Dame, which lost in the semis for the second time in the past three seasons.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said, “We did not score in the red zone when we had opportunities. We didn’t make enough plays, but I’m proud of the way our guys competed. ...

“Alabama made the plays, and their skilled players showed up as they have all year. Congrats to Alabama. We’re going to continue to battle and recruit.”

Smith was selected the Offensive Player of the Game, and Crimson Tide cornerback Patrick Surtain II was chosen the Defensive Player of the Game

The Rose Bowl was moved from Pasadena to the Dallas area due to California’s COVID-19 protocols.

The quick-strike Alabama offense required just 7:08 of possession time to score touchdowns each of the first three times it had the ball.

Slideshow ( 354 images )

The Crimson Tide traveled 79 yards on seven plays in 2:36 on its first drive, with Smith catching a short pass from Jones and traveling 26 yards down the left sideline for the score.

“It’s a blessing just to learn different things from everybody on this team,” Smith said. “Everybody has their own way of doing things, and you see the way these guys carry themselves and it rubs off on you.”

Saban added about Smith, “He does a great job. He’s a talented guy, he’s a hard worker. He does everything exactly right. He has a great understanding of what he needs to do to be able to make plays, and he makes them every chance he gets, so we’re very fortunate to have him and he’s had a great year.”

Harris set up the second touchdown with a 53-yard run in which he hurdled over Notre Dame’s Nick McCloud near the right sideline and raced to the Notre Dame 12-yard line. Jones connected with Billingsley on the next play to cap a five-play, 97-yard drive that took 2:11.

The Irish played keep-away for 8:03 on their next drive when they moved 75 yards on 15 plays. Williams scored on a 1-yard keeper on fourth down to pull Notre Dame within 14-7 with 11:16 left in the half.

Alabama answered quickly and Jones capped a six-play, 84-yard drive with a 34-yard scoring strike to Smith. The possession lasted 2:21 as the Crimson Tide took a 21-7 advantage with 8:49 remaining.

Book tried to rally Notre Dame in the third quarter but was intercepted by Christian Harris with 7:27 left. Alabama cashed in the takeaway with a five-play, 62-yard drive that took 2:29. Jones again threw a touchdown pass to Smith, this one a 7-yarder with 4:58 left in the stanza.

Book was shaken up and briefly left the game with 3:39 remaining in the quarter, missing two offensive plays, after being sacked by Alabama’s Christian Barmore.

He returned when Notre Dame next had the ball with 12:45 remaining in the game, right after Will Reichard booted a 41-yard field goal to push the Crimson Tide’s lead to 31-7.

Book scored on a 1-yard run with 56 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Kelly said of Book, “He’s a winner. He’s won more games than any quarterback in Notre Dame history. Period. End of discussion. He’s a winner. We are going to miss him.”

Regarding the gap between the Crimson Tide and the Fighting Irish, Kelly said, “Those are elite talented teams that have elite players. Everybody’s got the same problem that I do. It’s tackling those guys and getting them down. I don’t have a unique problem at Notre Dame.”

--Field Level Media