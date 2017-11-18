No. 1 Alabama has no mercy for Mercer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Top-ranked Alabama easily took care of business in its Iron Bowl tune-up on Saturday morning, dominating Mercer 56-0 on Senior Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed all seven of his pass attempts for 180 yards and three touchdowns, leaving the game in the second quarter because of the big early lead. The Crimson Tide (11-0) led 35-0 at halftime against the Bears of the Football Championship Subdivision.

Alabama played plenty of backups in the second half, but the offense mostly kept rolling.

Late in the third quarter, backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found senior Cam Sims for an 8-yard touchdown pass. It was an impressive play as Sims had to drag his toes in the back of the end zone to make it 42-0.

A little over a minute later, Alabama reached the end zone again as freshman Brian Robinson high-stepped in for a 6-yard rushing touchdown to make it 49-0.

Tagovailoa continued to lead the charge. Five seconds into the final period, Tagovailoa threw a fade pass to receiver Derek Kief for a 13-yard touchdown to make it 56-0.

No. 1 Alabama plays at No. 6 Auburn next Saturday with the SEC West title on the line. Mercer (5-5) completed its season.

Calvin Ridley caught three passes for a 103 yards and a touchdown. Bo Scarbrough led a deep, balanced running game with five rushes for 54 yards.

Hurts marched Alabama down the field for a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive on its first possession, capped by an a 8-yard pass to tight end Irv Smith Jr. It was Smith’s third touchdown reception of the season.

After Mercer missed a field goal on its first possession, Hurts went back to work. He lofted a perfect pass to running back Josh Jacobs for 38 yards. That set up a 3-yard touchdown run from freshman running back Najee Harris to make it 14-0.

On Alabama’s third possession, Hurts found a streaking Ridley for a 66-yard touchdown.

Alabama’s defense helped out as safety Hootie Jones undercut a route for an interception. That set up Hurts’ third passing touchdown of the day as he hit Jacobs with a shovel pass for a 7-yard score to make it 28-0 early in the second quarter.

Hurts’ day was done early after that drive.

NOTES: Alabama S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) was held out of the game. Fitzpatrick has been dealing with a hamstring injury in the past two weeks. He was replaced by senior Tony Brown. ... Alabama LG Ross Pierschbacher (ankle) was held out of the game. He was replaced by senior J.C. Hassenauer. ... Mercer DL Dorian Kithcart left the game and did not return.