Harris, stingy defense propel No. 1 Alabama in rout

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Coming off a close win over Texas A&M, Alabama coach Nick Saban wanted his players to respond with a 60-minute game against Arkansas on Saturday.

Top-ranked Alabama extended its streak to 11 straight victories over Arkansas with a 41-9 victory Saturday night.

A stingy defense and running back Damien Harris, who had 125 yards and two touchdowns, powered the Crimson Tide (7-0, 4-0 SEC).

“I think that this was a really good team win for us,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “It was a goal to go out there and play for four quarters, to finish the game the right way and to continue to create an identity for the team in terms of how they compete -- commitment to discipline, execution, effort, intensity and the kind of toughness we want to play with. I was pleased with the way the players responded.”

Alabama flexed its muscles early, taking a 24-0 lead into halftime in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

It took all of 15 seconds for the Crimson Tide to get on the scoreboard. On the first play from scrimmage, Harris broke free for a 75-yard touchdown down the left sideline.

“That was how we wanted to start the game off,” Harris said. “We wanted to start fast and set the tone on offense. We got the ball first, and we took advantage of that. The line did a great job getting movement, wideouts were blocking on the perimeter and I was able to get an explosive run. There are a lot of parts that went into it, everything was working in the same direction, and so we were able to have a lot of success there.”

After forcing Arkansas to punt, Alabama added a field goal on its next possession as Andy Pappanastos connected on a 39-yard attempt.

Alabama’s third offensive possession was capped by a 4-yard touchdown run from Harris. On the play, Harris juked a defender, threw a stiff arm and ran through a defender on his way to the end zone for his ninth score of the year to make it 17-0.

After the hot start, Alabama’s offense went cold for much of the second quarter.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts (12 for 19, 155 yards, touchdown, interception), though, found the end zone late in the second on an 11-yard touchdown run to make it 24-0 just before the half.

Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley completed a 46-yard pass to Jordan Jones to get into Alabama territory before the half’s end, but the Razorbacks could not come away with points.

“We lost, and that’s not good,” Kelley said. “I thought we started to do some things offensively, which was good. But I don’t care who we’re playing. I don’t like to lose, so I‘m not very happy.”

It took a while, but Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) finally got on the board late in the third quarter. Kicker Connor Limpert made a 30-yard field goal to make it 24-3 with 4:16 left in the session.

Late in the third quarter, Hurts threw a strike to freshman receiver Henry Ruggs III for a 20-yard touchdown to give Alabama a 31-3 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter, freshman running back Najee Harris capped a drive with a tough 4-yard touchdown run to make it 38-3. The touchdown was the second of Harris’ career.

On its next possession, Alabama put in its second-team offense. The backups put together a drive that resulted in a 21-yard field goal from Pappanastos to extend the Crimson Tide’s lead to 41-3 midway through the fourth quarter.

Arkansas added a late touchdown when Kelley (23 of 42, 200 yards, touchdown, interception) found Jones for a 3-yard touchdown to make it 41-9 after a failed extra point attempt.

“Very disappointed as our guys put in a lot of good prep,” Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said. “Obviously, a tough situation for a new quarterback to walk into, but Cole makes you excited about some things. I thought our guys were excited to play for him, play with him.”

NOTES: Alabama DL Da‘Shawn Hand was held out for the second straight game with an MCL injury. ... Arkansas QB Austin Allen (shoulder) was held out of the contest. Cole Kelley got the start. ... Alabama hosts Tennessee next Saturday while Arkansas hosts Auburn next Saturday. ... Alabama RB Damien Harris was knocked out of the contest in the fourth quarter, and did not return. Harris appeared to be fine on the sideline once he left Alabama’s medical tent.