Preview: LSU at Alabama

Alabama continues to be the top-ranked team in the country but the Crimson Tide didn’t rate that way in the initial College Football Playoff rankings as they enter Saturday’s SEC home game against No. 19 LSU. Alabama is rolling over opponents by an average of 33.3 points but was just No. 2 in the CFP poll released Tuesday, trailing conference mate Georgia.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has been looking for motivation for his players but the poll results combined with the arrival of November should create plenty of incentive. “This is obviously the most challenging part of our season,” Saban said at a press conference. “We need everybody’s energy and everybody’s focus and intensity to prepare for the games, this game in particular. This part of the season really defines who you are, defines you as a team, and creates a total identity for the team that you are.” The Tigers are hoping to post a season-defining victory and junior running back Derrius Guice is coming off a 276-yard rushing effort against Ole Miss in LSU’s most recent game. “Violence. Violence. He runs the ball like Warren Sapp played defensive line,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said of Guice’s running style. “He runs it violently. Will run over you. Will run around you. He is quick, has great vision. Rarely ever fumbles and is tough. The more he gets hit, the more he gets going.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Alabama -21

ABOUT LSU (6-2, 3-1 SEC): Guice, who has rushed for 711 yards and six touchdowns, has topped 250 yards three times during his stellar career and appears to be back in top form after an injury curtailed his effectiveness earlier this season. Senior quarterback Danny Etling has been efficient with nine touchdowns against one interception while big-play senior wideout DJ Chark averages 24.3 yards per reception and has returned two punts for touchdowns. Sophomore linebacker Devin White has been superb with 80 tackles, including a team-best 7.5 for losses, while redshirt freshman cornerback Andraez Williams has a team-leading three interceptions.

ABOUT ALABAMA (8-0, 5-0): Junior safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (35 tackles, one interception) continues to be the face of a strong defense that leads the nation in scoring defense (9.8 points per game), total defense (236 yards per game) and rushing defense (66.4) while ranking 10th in passing defense (169.6). Senior cornerback Levi Wallace and sophomore linebacker Mack Wilson share the club interception lead with three apiece while sophomore defensive end Raekwon Davis owns a team-best 5.5 sacks. Sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts has thrown nine touchdown passes against one interception while also rushing for 572 yards and six scores.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Alabama has won the past six meetings, including a 10-0 victory last season.

2. Tigers senior LT KJ Malone -- the son of basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone -- is questionable after missing the previous two games with a knee injury.

3. Crimson Tide junior WR Calvin Ridley (41 receptions, 523 yards) has caught at least one pass in 38 consecutive games, the third-best streak nationally.

PREDICTION: Alabama 26, LSU 9