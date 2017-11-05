Despite injuries No. 2 Alabama fends off No. 19 LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 2 Alabama pulled out a 24-10 victory over No. 19 LSU in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday despite having multiple key defensive players banged up.

Alabama star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was reduced to a situational role while linebackers Mack Wilson and Shaun Dion Hamilton were both knocked out of the game.

Alabama’s offense looked out of sync for much of the night, but quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Crimson Tide (9-0, 6-0 SEC) did just enough to outduel the Tigers (6-2, 3-2).

Hurts completed 11 of 24 passes for 183 yards despite getting sacked four times.

Hurts continued to put Alabama’s offense on his back late in the third quarter. Hurts scrambled for first downs, and made plays throwing the ball on the run. He capped a seven-play, 56-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run to make it 21-10.

LSU’s offense responded immediately.

The Tigers hit Alabama for a big 54-yard gain by running back Darrel Williams. The play set up a two-yard touchdown run by Williams to make it 21-10 late in the third quarter.

Alabama kicker Andy Pappanastos added a 40-yard field goal to push it to 24-10 early in the fourth quarter. He moved to 14-of-17 on field goal attempts on the year.

LSU’s Danny Etling completed 12 of 26 passes for 137 yards.

Alabama took a 14-3 lead into halftime, but there wasn’t much offensive rhythm for the Crimson Tide.

Four of Alabama’s six drives ended in punts. The Crimson Tide, who were averaging nearly 300 rushing yards per game, only ran for 62 yards in the opening half.

LSU outgained Alabama 176-166 in total yards.

Still, Alabama did enough to gain control in the opening 30 minutes.

After going three-and-out on its first drive, Hurts found tight end Irv Smith Jr. for a 4-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 midway through the first quarter.

It was an impressive drive led by Hurts. He connected with Calvin Ridley on the run for a first down, avoided a sack to pick up a first down, threw a bomb to freshman Henry Ruggs III and found Smith for the score.

Early in the second quarter, Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough reached the end zone. He broke a tackle on a 9-yard run to make it 14-0.

Midway through the second quarter, LSU moved the ball down the field, but an errant pass on third-and-goal forced the Tigers to settle for a 21-yard field goal to make it 14-3.

NOTES: Alabama DL Da‘Shawn Hand (MCL) returned and saw limited action for the first time since the Ole Miss game. ... Alabama LB Mack Wilson left the game late in the second quarter and did not return. He was carted to the locker room after a stop at Alabama’s medical tent. Alabama LB Shaun Dion Hamilton left the game in the third quarter, and did not return. Hamilton threw his helmet off in disgust while down on the field. ... LSU totaled 195 yards on the ground with standout RB Derrius Guice limited to 71 on 19 carries.