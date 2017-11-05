Despite injuries No. 2 Alabama fends off No. 19 LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama defeated LSU in a physical game, but it took a toll on the Crimson Tide’s defense.

No. 2 Alabama pulled out a 24-10 victory over No. 19 LSU in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday despite having multiple key defensive players banged up.

Alabama star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was reduced to a situational role while linebackers Mack Wilson and Shaun Dion Hamilton were both knocked out of the game.

“It is a great win for us but it was a costly win as well,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “Shaun Dion (Hamilton) is probably out and so is Mack Wilson. We already have a couple linebackers who are already out, so this is going to be a challenge moving forward, but the guys who were in there today did a pretty good job.”

Alabama’s offense looked out of sync for much of the night, but quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Crimson Tide (9-0, 6-0 SEC) did just enough to outduel the Tigers (6-2, 3-2).

Hurts completed 11 of 24 passes for 183 yards despite getting sacked four times.

“I did not think that their receivers would challenge us like they did,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “I thought that was the difference in the ball game. We could not cover their receivers man-to-man like we usually do. Obviously, on offense, I think that we need to be able to score points against these guys. We moved the ball. The last two times I was here, we didn’t move the ball too well. Tonight, we moved the ball. We just didn’t convert. We need to continue to do the things we’re doing and believe in it.”

Hurts continued to put Alabama’s offense on his back late in the third quarter. Hurts scrambled for first downs, and made plays throwing the ball on the run. He capped a seven-play, 56-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 21-10.

“This is always a tough game and they have a good team,” Saban said. “They are playing very well, so this is a good win for us. We have a lot of other tough teams to play in the future. We need to look into the things we need to improve on and try to not have the self-inflicted wounds in the future.”

LSU’s offense responded immediately.

The Tigers hit Alabama for a big 54-yard gain by running back Darrel Williams. The play set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Williams to make it 21-10 late in the third quarter.

Alabama kicker Andy Pappanastos added a 40-yard field goal to push it to 24-10 early in the fourth quarter. He moved to 14-of-17 on field-goal attempts on the year.

LSU’s Danny Etling completed 12 of 26 passes for 137 yards.

“Tough, hard-fought battle. Those guys fought,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “They played to win the game, we just didn’t make the plays when we could. We had problems with coverage. They (Alabama) made the big plays when they were supposed to. We didn‘t.”

Alabama took a 14-3 lead into halftime, but there wasn’t much offensive rhythm for the Crimson Tide.

Four of Alabama’s six drives ended in punts. The Crimson Tide, who were averaging nearly 300 rushing yards per game, only ran for 62 yards in the opening half.

LSU outgained Alabama 306-299 in total yards.

Still, Alabama did enough to gain control in the opening 30 minutes.

After going three-and-out on its first drive, Hurts found tight end Irv Smith Jr. for a 4-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 midway through the first quarter.

It was an impressive drive led by Hurts. He connected with Calvin Ridley on the run for a first down, avoided a sack to pick up a first down, threw a bomb to freshman Henry Ruggs III and found Smith for the score.

Early in the second quarter, Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough reached the end zone. He broke a tackle on a 9-yard run to make it 14-0.

Midway through the second quarter, LSU moved the ball down the field, but an errant pass on third-and-goal forced the Tigers to settle for a 21-yard field goal to make it 14-3.

NOTES: Alabama DL Da‘Shawn Hand (MCL) returned and saw limited action for the first time since the Ole Miss game. ... Alabama LB Mack Wilson left the game late in the second quarter and did not return. He was carted to the locker room after a stop at Alabama’s medical tent. Alabama LB Shaun Dion Hamilton left the game in the third quarter, and did not return. Hamilton threw his helmet off in disgust while down on the field. ... LSU totaled 151 yards on the ground with standout RB Derrius Guice limited to 71 on 19 carries. ... The teams combined on one penalty.