Arizona State wallops Arizona from opening kickoff

Dec 11, 2020; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Jackson He (32) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State’s D.J. Taylor took the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and the Sun Devils rolled from there, trouncing Arizona 70-7 on Friday night at Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona State (1-2) won its fourth straight meeting against Arizona (0-5) and prevailed for the eighth time in the past 11 matchups.

The Sun Devils scored the most points by either school in the rivalry that dates to 1899, topping Arizona’s output in a 67-0 win in 1946.

The Wildcats, who committed seven turnovers, have lost a school-record 12 straight games.

Rachaad White rushed 10 times for 133 yards with three touchdowns, including one that went 93 yards, and Jayden Daniels completed 9 of 11 passes for 203 yards and two scores. Daniels also rushed for a touchdown.

The Sun Devils led 42-7 at halftime despite getting outgained 260-241 because of three touchdowns off four Wildcats turnovers in their own territory and Arizona surrendering the ball twice more on downs on its side of the field.

On Arizona’s second offensive play of the game, Gary Brightwell fumbled, and it was recovered by Darien Butler at the Wildcats’ 4-yard line.

On the next play, DeaMonte Trayanum ran for a touchdown to give the Sun Devils a 14-0 lead only 56 seconds into the game.

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell, who returned after missing last week’s game against Colorado with a shoulder injury, threw an interception on the Wildcats’ next possession. Arizona’s following drive ended on downs at its 41 as Michael Wiley was stopped short on fourth-and-1.

Daniels capped Arizona State’s ensuing possession with a 20-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 21-0 with 2:21 left in the first quarter.

Brightwell fumbled the ball away at Arizona State’s 4 in the Wildcats’ next possession, which went 71 yards in 13 plays.

Two plays later, White ran 93 yards untouched for a touchdown to increase the lead to 28-0 with 11:45 left until halftime.

Arizona State’s last two touchdowns of the first half occurred following Gunnell’s fumble at Arizona’s 26 and after Wiley was stopped again on a fourth-and-1 play, this time at the Wildcats’ 36.

Gunnell was replaced by true freshman Will Plummer, who directed Arizona on a 75-yard scoring drive in five plays, capped by Wiley’s 20-yard run with 3:38 left in the half.

Gunnell was 12 of 17 for 78 yards and one interception. Plummer finished 7 of 13 for 83 yards before Rhett Rodriguez, son of former Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez, entered in the third quarter with Arizona State leading 63-7. Rodriguez went 7 of 16 for 52 yards with two interceptions.

--Field Level Media