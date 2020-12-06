RB Broussard (301 yards) leads Colorado past Arizona

Jarek Broussard rushed for a career-high 301 yards to help Colorado move into a tie for first place in the Pac-12 South as the Buffaloes rallied past Arizona 24-13 on Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz.

Slideshow ( 30 images )

Colorado (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12) is tied for the division lead with Southern California, which is scheduled to host Washington State on Sunday.

The Buffaloes were down 13-0 in the second quarter before runs of 75 and 59 yards by Broussard set up two touchdowns as Colorado led 14-13 at halftime. He helped put the game on ice with a 72-yard run to the Arizona 8, leading to a 19-yard field goal by Evan Price with 2:26 left for a 24-13 lead.

Arizona (0-4, 0-4) saw its school-record losing streak extended to 11 games.

The Wildcats led 13-0 in the second quarter but went scoreless on their final nine drives, failing to come away with points on two second-half drives inside the 5-yard line after falling behind 21-13.

Colorado’s Nigel Bethel intercepted a tipped pass near the goal line late in the third quarter, and Mekhi Blackmon broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 5 with 6:07 to go.

Broussard, a sophomore who carried a season-low 25 times, has 733 rushing yards in four games. Colorado ran for 407 yards against the Wildcats.

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell, who was knocked out with a shoulder injury on the first play against UCLA last week, was not available. True freshman Will Plummer made his first career start and completed 19 of 32 passes for 154 yards and an interception.

Two Arizona running backs hit 100 yards on the ground -- Michael Wiley (nine carries, 126 yards) and Gary Brightwell (20-113).

Colorado’s defense came up with 12 tackles for loss, including five sacks. Nate Landman had 3.5 tackles for loss, including a sack, among his team-high 16 tackles. Carson Wells posted four tackles for loss, with 1.5 sacks.

Buffaloes quarterback Sam Noyer was 12 of 19 for 92 yards and two interceptions -- both by Anthony Pandy.

Colorado left guard Chance Lytle was injured on Noyer’s 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and was taken off the field on a cart with his left leg braced.

--Field Level Media