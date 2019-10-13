Washington dominates after half to snap Arizona's streak

Washington scored 20 points off four turnovers, and Salvon Ahmed rushed for three second-half touchdowns as the Huskies roared after the break to snap Arizona’s four-game winning streak with a 51-27 victory Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz.

Oct 12, 2019; Tucson, AZ, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) warms up before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob Eason completed 15 of 22 passes for 243 yards, including a pretty 22-yard fade to Aaron Fuller, who made an over-the-shoulder grab with 13:07 to go for a 34-20 lead. The Huskies (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) scored on six of their seven full second-half possessions, including five touchdowns.

Washington’s defensive front was dominating, as the Huskies had nine tackles for loss and scored in the second quarter on linebacker Brandon Wellington’s 5-yard scoop-and-score after Khalil Tate’s fumble. Tate was 13 of 25 passing for 184 yards with a touchdown and fourth-quarter interception for Arizona (4-2, 2-1).

The Huskies trailed 17-13 at halftime but went 75 yards on 10 plays to open the second half, taking the lead for good on a 3-yard play-action pass from Eason to Jack Westover. Washington then turned a fumble recovery at the Arizona 36 into Ahmed’s 4-yard touchdown run for a 27-17 lead at the 2:41 mark of the third quarter.

Sean McGrew led Washington in rushing with 13 carries for 106 yards. Ahmed ran 23 times for 95 yards.

In the first quarter, Washington had five tackles for loss, blocked a punt in Arizona territory and recovered a muffed punt at the Arizona 8. But all the Huskies had to show for it were field goals of 27 and 25 yards by Peyton Henry for a 6-0 lead.

Washington’s first touchdown came with 8:55 to go before halftime, when Tate, retreating under pressure, switched the ball to his left hand and lost control before Wellington gathered it in for a 13-3 lead.

Tate’s 40-yard touchdown strike to Jamarye Joiner on the ensuing possession and then a 1-yard plunge by J.J. Taylor with 1:06 before halftime gave the Wildcats a 17-13 lead at the break.

Washington linebacker MJ Tafisi was injured with 1:39 to go in the third quarter while making a tackle. Medical personnel put him on a stretcher with his head immobilized and took him off the field on a cart as he was able to give the crowd a thumbs up while lifting his right arm in the air.

